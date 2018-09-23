Empowerment is a gift you give yourself: Milind Soman at Pinkathon

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) A team of visually challenged girls, hearing impaired girls, cancer 'sheroes', 'baby-wearing' mothers and senior citizens were among the participants at the sixth edition of Pinkathon here on Sunday. Actor and Pinkathon founder Milind Soman says ladies need to realise that a healthy nation and a healthy world begins with empowered women.

An initiative by the United Sisters Foundation and promoted by Maximus Mice and Media Solutions, the Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon Delhi 2018 presented by Colors was flagged off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by Milind and a 103-year-old woman athlete, Mann Kaur.

There were multi-category runs across 3 km, 5 kms, 10 km, and 21 km as part of the event, aimed to encourage and promote fitness and health among women and create awareness for breast cancer and other issues relating to women's health.

Milind said in a statement: "We were confident that the city and its people will support us and help make this run a humungous success. Pinkathon has carved a niche of being more than a marathon. While we conduct Pinkathon once a year in all the key cities, it is now being seen as the seed of change.

"It's a movement that is carried forward by a growing community of empowered women across India through the year. These women share a belief that a healthy family, a healthy nation and a healthy world begins with empowered women, first step in empowerment is taking control of your own health, respecting yourself and understanding and celebrating the value you bring to your family and society.

"Empowerment is not a gift of society. It is a gift you give yourself."

He is happy that women are breaking barriers and getting out to run, which he feels "doesn't happen enough due to various cultural reasons".

"We now organize Pinkathon in eight cities. More than 10,000 women run at each of these events. They run in running gear but also in saris, salwar kameez, hijabs or whatever attire they deem fit and keeps them comfortable," added Milind.

--IANS

rb/sed