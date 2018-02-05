'The Emoji Movie' helped me quit acting: Jordan Peele

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Actor Jordan Peele says "The Emoji Movie" drove him to early retirement from acting.

Late last month, after his incredible directorial debut "Get Out" earned four Oscar nominations, Peele suddenly announced that he had decided to quit acting.

While accepting a Directors Guild of Americas (DGA) Award for Best First-Time Director last week, Peele revealed that it wasn't simply the smash success of "Get Out" that led him to retire from onscreen work, reports vanityfair.com.

"'The Emoji Movie' actually helped me quit acting," Peele confessed at the podium.

"I was offered the role of Poop."

He paused to assure the audience inside the Beverly Hilton ballroom, "This is true. I would not make this up."

"The Emoji Movie", written and directed by Tony Leondis and co-written by Eric Siegel and Mike White, is based on the ideograms of the same name.

