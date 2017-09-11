Emma Stone stuns at 'Battle of the Sexes' premiere

New York [USA], September 11 (ANI): Hollywood's highest paid actress Emma Stone owned the red carpet to her feet at the premiere of her new movie 'Battle of the Sexes' at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

The Oscar-winner flaunted her petite figure in a pencil dress with gold-chain straps, a matching clutch, and white pumps.

Her platinum blonde bob was gelled and side-parted and her peachy make-up stood out beautifully.

She was joined by her costar Steve Carell in the premier.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old performed a special tribute to King in honour of the 50th anniversary of the tennis icon's 'Triple Crown' wins in 1967.

Along Tony-nominated singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles, the actress paid tribute to the former world no.1 tennis player at a pre-match ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, where the U.S. Open is currently being held, as reported by People Magazine.

Stone plays Billie Jean King while Carell plays Bobby Riggs who were former World No. 1 professional tennis player.

The film's plot is loosely based on the 1973 tennis match; when Riggs challenged King for a faceoff.

"Battle of the Sexes" became the most-watched sporting event of all time.

The sports comedy-drama film is directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris and written by Simon Beaufoy.

It is slated to release in theaters on September 22. (ANI)