Emissions from diesel generators should be cut by at least 70 per cent: DPCC

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday directed all users of diesel generators of 125 kVA and above capacity to cut emissions by at least 70 per cent by retrofitting those sets with emission-control devices.

The pollution control body has also given the users of such diesel generators an option to shift to gas-based generators.

It has asked all stakeholders to comply with the directions within 120 days and said non-compliance will attract penal action without further reference.

'Retrofit all operational DG sets of capacity 125 kVA and above with an emission control device equipment having a minimum specified particulate matter capturing efficiency of at least 70 per cent,' it said in an order issued following directions from the National Green Tribunal.

The DPCC said only the emission-control devices tested at five Central Pollution Control Board-approved laboratories are allowed to be fitted in such DG sets.

These labs are located in Pune, Manesar, Faridabad, Dehradun and Ahmednagar.

In August 2019, the green court had observed that air pollution caused by DG sets shall also be included in the National Clean Air Programme to reduce PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations by 20-30 per cent by 2024.

According to NCAP, diesel generators are a significant source of air pollution in cities in India. Under the Graded Response Action plan to mitigate air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the government takes a number of measures including banning DG sets in the region whenever air quality turns poor. PTI GVS NSD NSD