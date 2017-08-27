Emerging security environment is full of uncertainties: Army Chief Rawat

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said the emerging security environment is full of uncertainties. "Within the maze of ambiguities we need to correctly identify and define security concerns that impact our national aspirations," he added. While delivering the General B C Joshi Memorial Lecture on 'India's Challenges in the Current Geo-Strategic Construct' organised by the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies of Savitribai Phule Pune University, General Rawat showed confidence in Indian army and asked them to stay alert.