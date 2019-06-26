EME set to organise India's biggest sailing competition this July

Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (EME) Sailing Club is set to organise the biggest sailing event of India, Senior Nationals Sailing Competitions, commencing from July 12 to July 8 in Tank Bund, Hyderabad. Telangana Sports Authority is supporting Hyderabad based EME to organise this event. EME is also training students from various schools in Telangana. International sailors will also be taking part in this event. Participants are undergoing training sessions in Tank Bund since last one month and they aspire to win titles in the upcoming senior nations.