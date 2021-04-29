Embassy REIT Announces Full Year FY 2021 Results, Delivers a Resilient Performance

·6-min read

Bangalore, Karnataka, India– Business Wire India • Distributes Rs 18,364 million and grows Net Operating Income YoY by 12% • Leases 1.2 msf across 40+ deals, achieves 15% leasing spreads • Pursues growth through 5.7 msf new development, 19% pre-committed to global banking major​ ​Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY / BSE: 542602) (‘Embassy REIT’), India’s first listed REIT and the largest in Asia by area, reported results today for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2021.

Michael Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT said, “Despite the significant challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Embassy REIT has again performed strongly and delivered on its financial guidance. We continue to provide safe work environments for our occupiers and we are working with local authorities to support the response to the second wave of the pandemic, including initiating vaccination programmes at our parks. Despite second wave headwinds, our global occupiers continue to report strong earnings and hiring growth which we believe will translate into demand for quality offices in due course. With our leading presence in India’s highest absorption markets, our low leverage levels and our access to capital markets, we are well positioned to capitalize on the fundamental global demand for Indian office space that will long outlast this pandemic.” The Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited (‘EOPMSPL’), Manager to Embassy REIT, at its Board Meeting held earlier today, declared a distribution of Rs 5,308 million or Rs 5.6 per unit for 4Q FY2021. The cumulative distribution for FY2021 totals Rs 18,364 million or Rs 21.48 per unit, which is on target with the guidance issued earlier by management. The record date for the 4Q FY2021 distribution is May 7, 2021 and the distribution will be paid on or before May 14, 2021.

Financial Highlights – Full Year FY2021 • Net Operating Income (‘NOI’) grew year-on-year by 12%, with operating margins of 86% • Simplified the holding structure of Embassy Manyata, thereby increasing the tax-free component of distributions to 78% for 4Q FY2021 • Raised Rs 52 billion debt at attractive 6.9% coupon, refinanced Rs 32.8 billion leading to 336 bps interest savings • Fortress balance sheet with liquidity of Rs 15.5 billion and low leverage of 22%; ample headroom to finance on-campus development and new acquisitions Business Highlights – Full Year FY2021 • Stable occupancy of 88.9% with strong rent collections at 99.8% on 32.3 msf operating portfolio • Achieved rent increases of 13% on 8.4 msf across 90+ leases • Leased 1.2 msf across 40+ deals, achieved 15% re-leasing / renewal spread • Achieved top-out of 1.1 msf JP Morgan campus in Mar’21, on track for Sep’21 delivery • Continued construction on additional 4.6 msf new build, targeted completion in 2 to 3 years Other Initiatives • Our parks remain open with focus on ensuring safe workspaces and business continuity for our occupiers • Set up vaccine centers at Embassy Manyata and Embassy TechVillage with vaccination roll out for 4,900 frontline staff underway • Subscribed to WELL Portfolio™ program to create healthier office buildings and thriving business ecosystems • Built a second government school in February 2021 in partnership with ANZ, school to benefit 1,200 students Investor Materials and Quarterly Investor Call Details Embassy REIT has released a package of information on the quarterly and full year results and performance, that includes (i) audited standalone and audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021, (ii) audited condensed standalone and audited condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021, (iii) an earnings presentation covering 4Q FY2021 and FY2021 results, and (iv) supplemental operating and financial data book that is in line with leading reporting practices across global REITs. All these materials are available on our website at www.embassyofficeparks.com under the “Investors” section.

Embassy REIT will host a conference call on April 29, 2021 at 18:30 hours Indian Standard Time to discuss the 4Q FY2021 and full year FY2021 results. A replay of the call will be available till May 14, 2021 on our website at www.embassyofficeparks.com under the “Investors” section.

Disclaimer This press release is prepared for general information purposes only. The information contained herein is based on management information and estimates. It is only current as of its date, has not been independently verified and may be subject to change without notice. Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited (“the Manager”) in its capacity as the Manager of Embassy REIT, and Embassy REIT make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and do not accept any responsibility or liability with respect to, the fairness and completeness of the content hereof. Each recipient will be solely responsible for its own investigation, assessment and analysis of the market and the market position of Embassy REIT. Embassy REIT does not provide any guarantee or assurance with respect to any distribution or the trading price of its units.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on the currently held beliefs, opinions and assumptions of the Manager. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Embassy REIT or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the impact of COVID-19 on us, our occupiers and the Indian and global economies, recipients of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Manager disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or the impact of events which cannot currently be ascertained, such as COVID-19. In addition to statements which are forward looking by reason of context, the words ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘should’, ‘expects’, ‘plans’, ‘intends’, ‘anticipates’, ‘believes’, ‘estimates’, ‘predicts’, ‘potential’ or ‘continue’ and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

This press release also contains certain financial measures which are not measures determined based on GAAP, Ind-AS or any other internationally accepted accounting principles, and the recipient should not consider such items as an alternative to the historical financial results or other indicators of Embassy REIT's cash flow based on Ind-AS or IFRS. These non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by the Manager, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as presented by other REITs due to differences in the way non-GAAP financial measures are calculated. Even though the non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess Embassy REIT's financial position, financial results and liquidity and these types of measures are commonly used by investors, they have important limitations as analytical tools, and the recipient should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of Embassy REIT's financial position or results of operations as reported under Ind-AS.

About Embassy REIT Embassy REIT is India’s first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust. Embassy REIT owns and operates a 42.4 million square feet (“msf”) portfolio of eight infrastructure-like office parks and four city‑centre office buildings in India’s best-performing office markets of Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (“NCR”). Embassy REIT’s portfolio comprises 32.3 msf completed operating area and is home to over 190 of the world’s leading companies. The portfolio also comprises strategic amenities, including two operational business hotels, four under‑construction hotels, and a 100MW solar park supplying renewable energy to tenants.

PWR PWR

Latest stories

  • Family's 'heartbreaking' decision after mother's COVID death

    A man in India has been left with no choice but to transport his deceased mother himself as his family failed to secure an ambulance for her.

  • COVID-19: IIT Bombay finds innovative way to generate oxygen

    Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Amid the shortage of medical oxygen for treating COVID-19 patients, the IIT Bombay has come up with an ingenious solution to help address the issue by converting a nitrogen unit into an oxygen generating unit, the institute said on Thursday.

  • Arundhati Roy calls India Covid crisis a ‘crime against humanity’ and Modi a ‘crisis-generating machine’

    India recorded highest ever number of infections, breaking global records as health system reels

  • Chadwick Boseman NFT Artist Faces Backlash for 'Profiting Off' Late Actor after Oscar Loss

    NFT artist Andre O'Shea said that he will redesign the NFT artwork after the late actor Chadwick Boseman lost the Best Actor Oscar to Anthony Hopkins.

  • ‘I don’t stop crying’: families of Australians caught in India Covid surge plead for repatriation

    Coalition urged to set up additional quarantine facilities as relatives tell of despair at worsening crisis With a stronger quarantine system, Australia could offer more help to those trapped in India | Hassan Vally Relatives wearing protective gear perform final rites for a Covid victim at an open crematorium in Bangalore, southern India. The Australian government is being urged to do more to repatriate its citizens. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The families of Australians stranded in the subcontinent are urging the Morrison government to establish a quarantine solution that would allow their loved ones to return home en masse when flights from India eventually resume. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, on Tuesday announced a pause on direct flights from India to Australia until at least 15 May – including government repatriation flights due to land at the Howard Springs quarantine facility outside of Darwin. Some 9,000 Australians in India are bracing for a deterioration of the Covid outbreak that saw 350,000 new infections on Monday. Moves by countries including Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia to bar non-citizens from transiting through their airports have essentially closed off any option to leave India. Morrison, asked about the possibility that vulnerable Australians in India could die during the health crisis, said: “That is the nature of a global pandemic – that is why we have been repatriating citizens.” “I don’t see those Australians of Indian heritage as a problem we have to solve, not at all, and I am concerned that’s how some may have been seeing this,” he said. “These are Australians and Australian residents who need our help and we intend to ensure that we are able to restore, particularly the repatriation flights, and that those repatriation flights focus on the most vulnerable.” Morrison did not directly answer whether he was considering setting up additional federal quarantine facilities, but he flagged that Australian cricketers currently in India would not be prioritised to return once flights resumed. Deepa, who lives on Sydney’s north shore, is one of countless Indian Australians overwhelmed by the news coming out of her home country. “Each day I read the news and I don’t stop crying,” Deepa, who did not want her surname published, told Guardian Australia. “It’s so heartbreaking the way they have treated Australians, who went there with the government’s permission, who have been trying to get home since before this current wave. What sort of values system does our government have?” In late February, after her husband Ashish’s father died, he flew to Chandigarh to be with his mother. Ashish planned to help her get his father’s affairs in order and adjust to life without him. Last week, Ashish’s flight home via Singapore was cancelled when that country banned flights for non-citizens arriving from India. And as the $6,000 he spent on that flight ticket had not yet been refunded, his family was struggling to pay for any of the remaining routes home that had not yet been closed off. “We don’t have the money to book another flight and risk a border change forcing it to be cancelled,” Deepa said. Ashish is now buying supplies for his mother so she doesn’t have to go out and risk infection. Deepa believes that, given the rate of infection, it is inevitable he will contract Covid-19 at some point. “I hope and pray that if he does get it his symptoms are mild and he recovers,” she said. Deepa has several younger relatives in Bangalore who have contracted Covid in the current wave and are now being treated for pneumonia. She is desperate for the government to set up a safe quarantine facility to allow for the repatriation of Australians on a mass scale. While her husband has been in India, their landlord has given them an eviction notice for 10 May, and Deepa and her seven-year-old daughter, Aditi, have had to pack up their home without Ashish. “They’ve stopped seeing us as citizens – there are so few options for Australians to return when the flights do resume. But if you’re a cricketer and can afford to charter a flight, do you deserve to be safe more than others? It’s nonsense,” Deepa said. “They’re the government, they have quarantine facilities, they have responsibility to look at rural areas for new solutions. They have to make the system work. “If they want to make sure everyone who comes into quarantine in Australia presents no Covid risk, then why do they even have a quarantine system?” Also in Sydney, Anisa Patel is watching on in despair as the situation in India worsens. She moved to Australia with her husband from Mumbai seven years ago and they run a packaged-meal business. All of their parents and extended family remain in India. “We’re extremely worried for our parents,” she said. “It’s constantly at the back of my mind.” Anisa believes that once the government allows flights to resume, it should expand the quarantine capacity and offer it to all Australians stuck in India. She also thinks there should be quarantine capacity reserved so if Australians need to return to India to visit sick relatives in emergency situations they are able to. “As the situation gets worse, many relatives of Indian Australians will get sick. Many will need to go back, it’s an important part of their life. They should be able to go and have a way to return that doesn’t pose a risk to the community,” she said, suggesting a regional quarantine option.

  • Delhi: COVID patient dies waiting for bed; family attacks Apollo hospital staff

    New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Family members of a woman, who allegedly died due to COVID-19 waiting for a bed at South Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Tuesday, attacked its staff, resulting in minor injuries to four employees, officials said.

  • With 25,986 new COVID-19 infections, Delhi's active cases near one lakh

    New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Delhi reported 25,986 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total active cases in the national capital to 99,752, which is the highest so far.

  • NASA Astronaut Successfully Harvests Two Plants in Space, Longest Leafy Greens Ever on ISS

    'Amara' mustard, 'Extra Dwarf' pak choi were grown for 64 days, the longest leafy greens have grown on the ISS.

  • Scores of COVID-19 Deaths in Bengaluru Missing From State Count

    TNM visited crematoriums for COVID-19 victims and found that the number of cremations is much higher than reported.

  • WTC Final: Kohli not getting much help from teammate Jamieson

    Ahmedabad, Apr 29 (PTI) In the IPL nets, Virat Kohli is literally using every trick in the bag to prepare for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand but is not getting much help from current teammate and Black Caps pacer Kyle Jamieson.

  • 7 COVID Patients Die in Meerut Hospitals Due to Oxygen Shortage

    UP CM Adityanath has continuously dismissed several reports of oxygen shortage.

  • Uttar Pradesh Driver Skips Ramzan Fasts to Perform Last Rites of Orphans

    UP's Faizul is providing free hearse car services to the poor amid the Covid-19 pandemic and also lending a helping hand to conduct the last rites of orphans.

  • Maharashtra to have separate vaccination centres for those between 18 to 44 years

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state will have separate vaccination centres for those aged between 18-44 years.

  • IIT-Bombay Innovates Way to Generate Oxygen, Aims at Solving Current COVID Crisis

    At IIT Bombay, a PSA Nitrogen plant in the Refrigeration and Cryogenics Laboratory was identified for conversion to validate the proof of concept.

  • West Bengal exit poll results 2021: Poll predictions for 294 seats to be announced today at 7.30 pm

    West Bengal saw a three-cornered fight between the Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress-Left-ISF alliance

  • Profits of doom: How India’s black market has thrived on misery during its second wave of Covid

    While some paid exorbitant amounts to arrange oxygen and medicines, others fell victim to scams

  • ICMR advises against NSAIDs, says some painkillers found to worsen COVID

    New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Some painkillers like Ibuprofen are found to worsen COVID-19, known to be harmful to heart failure patients and may increase risk of kidney damage, the ICMR said as it advised against taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and recommended taking paracetamol, if needed, during the disease.

  • Pooja Hegde's Quirky Reaction to Allu Arjun Testing Covid Positive

    Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun were co-stars in 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Now, they are both Covid positive.

  • FB ‘Accidentally’ Blocks #ResignModi; Govt Says Didn’t Ask For It

    The posts were “temporarily hidden” for India-based users for ‘violating the website’s Community Standards’.

  • SII CEO Adar Poonawalla To Be Given Y-Category Security by CRPF

    Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII had written to the Home Minister seeking security for Poonawalla.