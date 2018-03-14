Embassy of India to organise International Entrepreneurship Conclave in Nepal

Embassy of India has announced conducting of the International Entrepreneurship Conclave in collaboration with clock b Business innovations -Connect-IN in Nepal's capital city, Kathmandu on 24th March 2018. The event is being organised with an objective of connecting the young entrepreneurial minds of India and Nepal and exchanging innovative ideas. A number of entrepreneurs, CEOs, Investors from both the countries will be participating in the conclave for which the organizers already have opened the registration and till date have received over 300 applications all around. The event is first of its kind and is believed to strengthen ties between the people of both countries through business, skills and knowledge partnerships. The programme can be reformatted to create international opportunities for Nepalese solutions.