Emami Cement files DRHP for Rs 1,000-crore IPO

Kolkata, Oct 12 (IANS) Emami Cement on Friday filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for its Rs 1,000-crore initial public offering (IPO).

"The IPO comprises equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of Emami Cement Ltd aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore comprising a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale up to Rs 500 crore," it said.

The company proposed to utilise the net proceeds raised through the fresh issue for repayment and/ or prepayment of certain indebtedness and general corporate purposes.

The cement maker currently operates three manufacturing plants and is in the process of setting up another plant, which is subject to receipt of necessary approvals, which is expected to result in an aggregate installed capacity of 9.30 million tonne per annum of cement and 3.20 million tonne per annum of clinker by April 2019.

IIFL Holdings Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, CLSA India Pvt Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers.

The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

