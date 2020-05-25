What else happened as coronavirus swept the globe

What if it had just fizzled out? What if leading Chinese scientist Zhong Nanshan had gone on state television on 20 January and delivered news that the unusual virus detected in Wuhan was not spreading between people, instead of what he really said that night: that human-to-human transmission was certain? The infection might have been traced to animal carcasses piled in a seafood market’s lanes, and after they were destroyed – and experts issued their usual warnings that a more serious outbreak was inevitable – the coronavirus story might have ended.

What would we be talking about instead? What stories would have defined 2020 so far? Even before the worst pandemic in a century, tectonic shifts were already under way. The news felt exhausting. But the world is still turning, despite the movements of half of humanity being restricted in some way. Even apart from Covid-19, it has been a year of significant developments.

Iran after Qassem Suleimani

In the middle of the night in Baghdad, on 3 January, a US drone fired the most consequential shot in the Middle East in a generation, killing 10 people including Qassem Suleimani, leader of the expeditionary force of Iran’s Revolution Guards.

The 62-year-old general had been a thorn in the side of the American-led occupation of Iraq, overseeing the Islamic republic’s campaign in Syria and nurturing proxies that turned Iran into a regional player. He was thought to be untouchable. Donald Trump marked his killing with a wordless tweet of a grainy American flag.

The chaotic days following the killing involved a deadly crush at one of the general’s public funerals, Iran’s first ever missile strikes on US troops, the accidental shooting down of a passenger jet over Tehran – killing all 176 aboard – and an outburst of anti-regime protests in Iranian cities.

The reverberations may be felt for years: nearly all the regional projects Suleimani was overseeing when he died have faltered, the Observer reported this month, and the al-Quds force is struggling to manage its network of proxies without his giant presence.

The other plague

The largest swarms of locusts in decades have descended on farms in parts of Africa, south Asia and the Arabian peninsula this year, posing “an extremely alarming and unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods”, according to the UN.

The pests form vast, destructive clouds that can travel about 55 miles (90km) in 24 hours. A swarm about a square kilometre large can consume the same quantity of food in a day as 35,000 people. The risk of second waves is said to still be critical, including in Yemen, where food security is already dire amid the ongoing civil war.

Riots in Delhi

Hostility towards Indian Muslims has crept further into the Indian mainstream in the past five years since the country’s Hindu nationalist prime minister, Narendra Modi, was elected. In February, it boiled over during a state visit by Donald Trump, culminating in the country’s worst religious violence in decades.

The catalyst was widely acknowledged to be a ruling party leader, Kapil Mishra, who on 23 February issued a public ultimatum that if the police did not clear the streets of mostly Muslim protesters, his supporters would be “forced to hit the streets”.

At least 50 were killed in the ensuing violence between Hindu and Muslim mobs, amid allegations that the Delhi police stood back to allow Hindus to commit violence while beating to death some of the Muslim men in their custody.

The riots and killings contributed to growing unease about the kind of India that may emerge from Modi’s years in power.

The US retreats from its longest war

