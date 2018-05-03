Elsa doesn't know how she, Hemsworth survived as a couple

Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) Model-actress Elsa Pataky has opened up about the struggles she faced in the early days of her relationship with husband Chris Hemsworth. She says she has no idea how they have "survived as a couple".

She recounted the experience to Vogue Australia, reports people.com.

The two met in 2010 and married later that year before Hemsworth, 34, made "Thor" and became a household name thanks to the Marvel movies.

"We did everything very quickly - I don't know how we survived as a couple," said Pataky, 41.

"We were married and then a year after we had kids. It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work," she added.

The couple has three children: 5-year-old daughter India Rose and 4-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

"In the beginning it was beautiful - when I met him he wasn't known at all and I grew with him and experienced all his successes and changes, and then he became just so huge and I've been sharing that too.

"Going through every moment and being there with him with every success was actually a good thing - we grew together. It's difficult when you go from being an unknown person to a very known person and all the changes that come with that," Pataky said.

Hemsworth had earlier told GQ Australia that the secret to their eight-year marriage was making quality time together a priority.

--IANS

