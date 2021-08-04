Elon Musk Told NASA 'I Love You Guys' On Winning Space Contract

Elon Musk’s obsession with space is no secret. The American billionaire who founded the aerospace manufacturing, space transportation servicing and communications company SpaceX had often expressed his wish to take humans to Mars and create an interplanetary settlement. However, private companies were not allowed to venture into the field of space as government-run organisations like the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) controlled the American authority on anything related to outer space.

Astronauts like Neil Armstrong, and Eugene Cernan testified against commercial space flights when NASA started the Commercial Crew Program in 2010. However, the program continued and Musk’s SpaceX competed with Boeing in bidding for NASA contracts to build the space transportation systems under specific parameters set by the American space agency. Eventually, it was Musk’s SpaceX that won the contract. After the news was announced, Musk appeared on CNN’s interview show 60 Minutes in 2012 where he opened up about how NASA’s decision saved his company.

A clipping from the interview was recently shared on Twitter by an account that goes by the name Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley. The 20-second footage shows the founder of electric automobile Tesla recalling the moment when he received the phone call from NASA telling him that his company has won the $1.5 billion contract. A teary-eyed Musk said, “I couldn’t even hold the components. I just blurted out ‘I love you guys’.”

.@nasa called @elonmusk and told them that they had won the $1.5B contract. @elonmusk response “I love you guys.” pic.twitter.com/iKKc4UVvvV — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) August 4, 2021

The video has been viewed by over 317.1k Twitter users since it was shared on Wednesday. It even received a comment from Musk himself, who agreed with what he said in the nine-year-old interview and wrote, “It’s true.”

Story continues

It’s true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2021

Followers of Musk and space enthusiasts also commented on the tweet as they shared their reactions. One of the users commented, “Elon’s tears are powerful and strike at my core.” Another Musk fan wrote, “My god he almost cried saying that. What a legend.”

Elon's tears are powerful and strike at my core. — FrFZ3dY (@YO_zen_LO) August 4, 2021

My god he almost cried saying that. What a legend… — Doge Army Private K (@doge_private) August 4, 2021

This year, SpaceX won a $2.9 billion contract with NASA to use its space shuttle Starship to take astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface of the moon under its ambitious lunar mission Artemis.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here