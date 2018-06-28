ELMS planning to establish Centre of Excellence for Table Tennis

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) The Excellence in Learning and Management of Sports (ELMS) Foundation is planning to establish a Centre of Excellence for Table Tennis in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Campus in Kandivali, it announced here on Thursday.

ELMS Chairperson Vita Dani signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Government of Maharashtra for the same.

The Centre of Excellence for Table Tennis will tentatively be inaugurated in June 2019.

"I would like to thank the government of Maharashtra and SAI for collaborating with us in our endeavour to build a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence for Table Tennis," Dani said in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Our objective is to provide world-class infrastructure and the best training to our country's young paddlers." Dani added.

With 33 Indian players ranked in the top 100 in the world across eight categories, ELMS' aim through the Centre of Excellence will be to tap into the potential and improve on these numbers exponentially in the coming years.

ELMS plans to build a Centre of Excellence that will span close to 36,000 sq. ft. including a playing area of almost 15,000 sq. ft. with the remaining area dedicated to residential facilities for the players, coaches and support staff.

