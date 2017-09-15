Elliot feels 'secure' in Pakistan

Lahore, Sep 15 (IANS) Former New Zealand batsman Grant Elliott, part of the World XI squad on Pakistan tour on Friday said that the security arrangement is "amazing" and hoped to see the return of Test cricket to the country.

"My experience here has been great so far. The security is amazing. All of us (players) feel secure," Elliot was quoted as saying by Geo News ahead of the final T20 match of the Independence Cup.

"When we go from the ground to the hotel, it's as safe as any other country. It's the only (cricket-playing) country I hadn't been to, but now I can say I've played cricket in Pakistan.

"It is great. The hospitality, the support from the crowds at the ground. It's nice to be here," he added.

The former Kiwi all-rounder expected more international teams to travel to Pakistan if proper security arrangements are kept in place.

"If security plans stay as good as this, other teams will also come here. Hopefully, Pakistan will play Test cricket at home again. It will be good for the children to see their heroes play," he hoped.

Pakistan are set to play World XI in the series decider of the Independence Cup later on Friday.

