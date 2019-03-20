Elli, Shantanu in QARAN's music video

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Elli AvrRam and actor-choreographer Shantanu Maheshwari have come together to star in composer QARANs music video of his song "Haaye oye".

"Haaye oye" is sung by singer Ash King and the song is about the moment one falls in love.

"The instant I heard 'Haaye oye', I loved it. It's got a sweet melody that gets you hooked. Also the video is unique, a musical, which is something I have been wanting to do. Shantanu is a great dancer and together we have given it our best," Elli said in a statement.

For Shantanu, working with Elli was fun.

"The vibe of the video will make everyone fall in love with it. The best part about the song is that it stays with you long after you have heard it," he added.

The song was spontaneously created on a rainy day in Amsterdam by QARAN of "Tareefan" fame.

"The music video has a unique flavour and feel. The parallel storylines add a sense of depth and nuance to the video while the various dance styles in the choreography complement the music and narrative in a very organic way," said QARAN.

The video is scheduled to release on March 22 and has been choreographed by Ashley Lobo and Danceworx. It has been directed by Vishal Handa.

"'Haaye Oye' has a unique sound, and we were certain it needed a very different treatment. That's when the idea of narrative through contemporary dance was ideated. Elli and Shantanu have great chemistry between them and they translated the magic of the song on the screen," said Rohan Jha, Head - Pop Music, Sony Music India.

--IANS

nn/bg