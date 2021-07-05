Elgar Parishad Case: A Timeline of Activist Stan Swamy’s Arrest, Covid Struggle, Bail Pleas

Jesuit priest and activist Stan Swamy, who passed away on Monday, was an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case and got arrested in October 2020.

The 84-year-old Jesuit priest had been in jail ever since being charged under the stringent anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He suffered from the Parkinson’s disease and needed help with his daily chores.

The Jesuits — a Roman Catholic order had in December launched a protest after Swamy was denied bail. Former principal of Mumbai’s St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai, Father Fraser Mascarenhas, had urged the authorities to continue the trial but release Swami- also a Jesuit – on bail.

In January, he was named the recipient of the Mukundan C. Menon Award for 2020.

Swami had challenged in the Bombay High Court a provision of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) dealing with grant of bail, contending it has created an “insurmountable hurdle” for those seeking relief. Swamy said section 43D(5) of the UAPA was violative of the accused person’s fundamental right to life and liberty as guaranteed by the Constitution.

His plea stated that presumption of innocence is a fundamental tenet of criminal jurisprudence and when a harsh condition, such as that mentioned above is imposed on grant of bail, even before the trial is conducted, the same “inverts on its head, the principle of presumption of innocence.” Desai said the plea also stated that the provision under the UAPA to brand certain organisations as a front for banned or terrorist organisations was bad in law. The UAPA provides for the declaration of an association as unlawful and for the listing of organisations in the first schedule of the Act as terrorist organisations.

Swamy’s lawyers had moved the Bombay High Court on Monday morning, seeking an urgent hearing on his medical bail plea after the octogenarian’s health condition deteriorated on Sunday and he was put on ventilator support.

He was lodged at Taloja central jail till he was shifted to Holy Family hospital on May 30 following directions from the high court after he tested positive for Covid-19.

He was in the Intensive Care Unit of the Holy Family hospital and was put on a ventilator on Sunday after he had difficulty breathing and his oxygen levels were fluctuating, his lawyer Mihir Desai said.

In the notice sent through the state’s chief secretary, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had called upon him to ensure that every possible efforts are made in providing Swamy proper medical care and treatment as part of life-saving measure and protection of his basic human rights.

Earlier, the NHRC had received a complaint on May 16 that Swamy was being denied medical facility during the COVID-19 period, the rights panel said. It was also alleged in the complaint that he had not been vaccinated yet and that there was no proper medical care in the jail hospital, it said.

Post-midnight, Desai said Sunday, Swamy’s health condition deteriorated. This, he added, could have been a result of long-term post-Covid complications. He passed away on Monday, his counsel informed the Bombay High Court when the court took up his bail plea.

The Elgar Parishad case is related to inflammatory speeches made at a conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, the police claimed, triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city. The police had claimed the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links. Swamy had moved the high court earlier this year seeking medical treatment and interim bail on health grounds.

