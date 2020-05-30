Elgar Parishad case: NIA Court Asks Medical Report on P Varavara Rao’s Health Status, Gives Time Till June 2

New Delhi, May 30: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday sought the medical report of renowned Telugu poet P Varavara Rao, who has been accused in the Elgar Parishad case. The bench sought the medical report two days after Rao was admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. The court has asked the officials to submit the report by June 2, when his interim bail plea will be heard.

Earlier on Thursday, the activist was rushed to the JJ Hospital from Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai following he complained of giddiness and fell unconscious in his cell. The Dean of JJ Hospital Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar later confirmed that Rao has been tested negative for COVID-19. Elgar Parishad Case: Activist Anand Teltumbde Arrested by NIA, To be Produced in Court Soon.

Citing that 81-year-old Telugu poet had undergone 18 months of incarceration on fabricated charges without any trial, his wife P Hemalatha had demanded his release. Also, Hemalatha had requested both the state governments of Telangana and Maharashtra to make video calls to Rao's relatives so that his health status can be ascertained.

In her appeal, Rao's wife had sought comprehensive medical report which includes status of Rao's pre-existing health issues such as that of piles, hypertension, coronary artery disease, prostate enlargement, and acidity. Among other requests, Hemalatha demanded that the Union Home Ministry to direct NIA to step up and take responsiblity.