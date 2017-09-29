Elgar achieves dubious landmark

Potchefstroom (South Africa), Sep 29 (IANS) South Africa opener Dean Elgar became part of a distinguished yet unfortunate group when he was dismissed just one run short of a double century the second day of the first cricket Test against Bangladesh at here on Friday.

Elgar was dismissed by Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman while on the personal score of 199 shortly after the start of the post lunch session.

The left-hander had gone for a pull shot to a short ball wide of his off-stump. But the ball took the top edge for an easy catch to Mominul Haque at mid-wicket.

Till that point, Elgar had been batting comfortably against a rather toothless Bangladesh bowling attack and will be cursing himself for missing out on what would have been his maiden double ton in Test cricket.

His 388-ball innings included 15 boundaries and three sixes.

Elgar has joined a list which includes Lokesh Rahul, Mohammad Azahruddin, Ian Bell, Steven Smith Younis Khan, Steve Waugh Sanath Jayasuriya, Matthew Elliot and Mudassar Nazar.

Elgar and Hashim Amla had produced a partnership of 215 runs to put South Africa in a commanding position.

Amla, who scored 137 runs, was sent back to the pavilion by medium-pacer Shafiul Islam shortly before Elgar's dismissal.

The experienced right-hander notched up his 27th Test century and joined Greame Smith on the second spot of the list of most number of centuries in the five-day format for South Africa.

--IANS

ajb/vd