Elephant Dies in Kerala’s Malappuram, Forest Official Says Injuries Suggest Death Was Due to Fight With Another Elephant

Malappuram, June 9: In a tragic incident, an elephant died in Malappuram district of Kerala on Monday. According to a tweet by ANI, the elephant was found seriously injured in North Nilambur forest range. The elephant was under treatment since 5 days. Reports inform that after the post mortem, the carcass of the elephant was burnt by forest officials. According to the investigation into the matter, official said that the injuries suggest it was due to fight with another elephant.

The incident comes days after a pregnant elephant died in Kerala's Palakkad district after it was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers. The central government had taken a serious note of the incident and said that the matter will be investigated properly. The elephant's habitat was in the Silent Valley National Park in Palakkad district. The forest officials had informed that the injured elephant was first spotted by locals near a water source on May 23.

Here's the tweet:

Kerala: An elephant died in Malappuram y'day after it was found seriously injured in North Nilambur forest range. It was under treatment since 5days. After post mortem,carcass burnt by forest officials. An official said,"Injuries suggest it was due to fight with another elephant" pic.twitter.com/HMFPh5hR0N — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020





As per details by the veterinarians who treated the 15-year-old pregnant elephant who died in Palakkad, some miscreants chased away the elephants who usually stray into the agricultural land and had kept fire crackers inside a pineapple. When the elephant started eating it, the crackers burst, seriously injuring its upper and lower jaw and tongue.

Recently, a similar incident of animal cruelty was reported from Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur town where a cow was fed with wheat flour ball laced with firecrackers. Reports inform that the the incident, which took place on May 26, caused grievous injuries to cow in mouth.