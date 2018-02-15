Electric vehicle firms welcome response received at Auto Expo 2018

Representatives of firms manufacturing electric vehicles have welcomed the positive feedback and responses they have received for their offerings at the Auto Expo 2018. This year's Auto Expo featured 25 branded electric vehicles among the nearly 500 that were placed for display between February 9 and February 14. There were 119 exhibitors at the six-day-long event that ended on Wednesday. Over 6.05 lakh people visited the mega event. Auto Expo 2018 was jointly organised by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.