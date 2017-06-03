Election Commission's EVM challenge to prove machines can't be rigged underway

The Election Commission's EVM challenge to prove that the machines can't be rigged is underway. However, only the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) are participating in the challenge. The EC has set up 14 EVMs for the challenge which were brought from its strong rooms in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, where the assembly elections were held recently. Earlier, several major opposition parties alleged that the machines can be manipulated and the assembly polls were rigged.