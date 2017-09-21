Election Commission to hear AIADMK case on Oct 5

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Thursday told the factions of the DMK that it will hear their competing claims to the party's frozen 'two leaves' poll symbol on October 5.

The Election Commission has informed the warring parties - E.Madhusudanan, V.K.Sasikala, O.Panneerselvam and T.T.V.Dinakaran - the date of next hearing citing the September 15 order of Madras High Court's Madurai Bench asking the poll panel to dispose of the case relating to the symbol before October 31.

The poll body has told the warring parties to submit any fresh submissions latest by September 29.

"lf any individual affidavits of support are being filed, such affidavits should be confined to the members of the Legislative wing (Members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly) and the apex level representative bodies in the organisational wing of the Party, i.e. the General Council and central Executive committee," the Election Commission said in its notice.

"You are also directed to submit the list of General council Members and Central Executive Committee Members of the party as on December 5, 2016," it said, adding that copies of the lists should also be served on the other group.

--IANS

vj/vd