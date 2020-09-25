Election Commission to announce the dates for Bihar elections; 1st election amidst Coronavirus

The Election Commission of India will be holding a press conference today at 12:30 in the National Capital, it is stated that the Election Commission of India will be announcing poll dates for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The press briefing by the Election Commission of India is said to take place today. Nitish Kumar led NDA to take on the grand alliance by Congress and RJD. Bihar Elections are considered to be of significant importance as they are the first elections to take place amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new COVID protocols would also come into place in order to ensure that a number of aspects of election management would happen smoothly.