Elderly Sikh Man Feeds Two Million On Remote Maharashtra Highway

With the number of cases in India on an all-time high, the pandemic is reaching its peak in the nation and while many, who can, are trying to stay indoors, they’re still heavily outnumbered by those who can’t. The lockdown has rendered a lot of Indians helpless, that list includes people who are driving buses to shuttle the migrants to their respective homes, drivers of trucks and tempos with essential goods.

To make their lives considerably easier during these distressing times, Baba Karnail Singh Khaira commonly referred to as Khaira Babaji is helping those commuting on the National Highway-7 near Karanji, with food and water.

Considering how most Dhabas and small scale restaurants are shut due to the lack of business during the lockdown, Khaira Baba’s ‘langar service’ then becomes the only spot where food is available on a lonely stretch of 450 km.

Since that particular area is rather remote, and near a tribal region, for a stretch of 300 km, not a single dhaba or a restaurant is in sight. Commuters, therefore, halt at ‘Guru ka langar’, an initiative by Khaira Baba, where people can avail round-the-clock services.

A team of 17 sevaks, which includes 11 cooks and other helpers have been working day and night to feed everyone who walks in.

The team is constantly cooking and welcomes everyone with warm smiles and folded hands. They’ve successfully fed more than 15 lakh people in the past ten weeks.

Saturday, 30 May, was a big day for the service as it marked the 414th anniversary of martyrdom Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh guru. Khair Baba served thousands who walked in ‘Sherbet’ personally as a gesture to celebrate the holy day.

The lockdown has invariably posed a number of challenges and setbacks for many and simultaneously also exposed the humanity of so many good samaritans coming forward to help those in needy. We hope Khair Baba’s kindness continues to create more such ripples.

(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)

