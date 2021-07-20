Elara Technologies Ranked 48th Among Best Workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work®

Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, ranked Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd. (holding company of Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com) number 48 on the Best Workplaces in AsiaTM 2021 list in the Large Companies Category In the largest collection of employee experiences in Asia, over 3.3 million employees from varied companies across 16 countries in Asia and the Middle East were surveyed to determine the Best WorkplacesTM in the region.

The survey has compiled a list of 200 companies in its Great Place to Work® Best WorkplacesTM National analysis for Asia. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Dhruv Agarwala, CEO, Elara Technologies said, “As a company, we have continually striven to become a workplace where an employee is not only at their productive best but is also at home. All our HR policies are designed keeping that as the ultimate goal of the company. This recognition is a celebration of that ongoing effort.” Mr. Rohit Hasteer, Group CHRO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com, said, “Building a great workplace culture is not just a mission for us but a way of life. Offering our people an open, inclusive, enabling, and caring workplace environment has always been our aim and it is great to see our efforts being recognized internationally.” Elara’s focus has always been to create an empowering and democratic work culture where everyone has a say and everyone contributes to organizational growth. This all-inclusive and enabling approach has garnered a phenomenal employee satisfaction quotient for the company, which is reflected in its soaring survey results year on year.

The company has successfully built and sustained a culture that not only names it as the best in India but also in Asia.

In 2020, when the REA Group, a digital real estate major listed on the Australian Stock exchange (ASX: REA), acquired a controlling stake in Elara Technologies, it placed the company in a strong position to become a market leader in digital real estate in India. Today, with Elara also being recognized amongst the best workplaces in Asia, it speaks volumes of its solid business strategy with equal focus on growing market share and brand presence while building a great workplace culture.

Interestingly, organizations from India constitute 21% of the Best Workplaces in Asia 2021, making it the country with the highest representation on the list.

On an average, companies ranked on the Best Workplaces in AsiaTM scored 10% better than those who made it to the National list level - an incredibly high bar as such workplaces are the best of the best in their own country. The Best Workplaces in AsiaTM had 15% more employees report: • Feeling that management involves people in its decision-making • Receiving special and unique benefits • Receiving a fair share of the profits made by the organization About Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Singapore-based technology services company, Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd., Co-founded by Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, is the country’s only full stack real estate technology platform that owns Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com. Elara Technologies is controlled by Australia-based Real Estate Australia (REA) Group Limited.

In October 2020 Elara announced that REA Group Ltd. (ASX:REA) of Australia, has acquired a controlling stake in Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd. REA is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. REA Group operates Australia’s leading residential and commercial property websites – realestate.com.au and realcommercial.com.au and owns leading portals in many Asian countries.

Elara is the only player in India that offers a full range of services in the real estate space, assisting consumers through their entire home seeking journey all the way from initial search and discovery to financing to the final step of transaction closure. It offers advertising and listings products to real estate developers and agents, exclusive sales and marketing solutions to builders, data and content services, and personalised search, virtual viewing, site visits, negotiations, home loans and post- sales services to consumers for both buying and renting.

Elara has a national presence with 14 offices across India. It’s corporate office is located in Gurugram, Haryana.

Housing.com Founded in 2012, Housing.com is India’s most innovative real estate advertising platform for homeowners, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. The company offers the largest selection of verified listings for new homes, resale homes, rentals, and co-living spaces in India through a trained team of data collectors, analysts, and auditors. Backed by strong research and analytics, the company’s experts provide comprehensive real estate services that cover advertising and marketing, sales solutions for real estate developers, personalised search, virtual viewing, AR&VR content, home loans, end-to-end transaction services and post-transaction services to consumers for both buying and renting.

PropTiger.com PropTiger.com is India’s leading digital real estate advisory firm offering a one-stop platform for buying residential real estate. Founded in 2011 with the goal to help people buy their dream homes, PropTiger.com leverages the power of information and the organisation’s deep-rooted understanding of the real estate sector to bring simplicity, transparency and trust in the home buying process. PropTiger.com helps home-buyers through the entire home-buying process through a mix of technology-enabled tools as well as on-ground support. The company offers researched information about various localities and properties and provides guidance on matters pertaining to legal paperwork and loan assistance to successfully fulfil a transaction. Since inception, the PropTiger.com team has facilitated sales of over 30,000 homes worth nearly Rs. 20,000 crores.

Makaan.com Makaan.com was acquired by Elara in May 2015, with a vision to establish a true 'marketplace' in real estate. With consumer ratings on more than 30,000 sellers, credible listings data and real-time intelligence on property search, Makaan.com has quickly emerged as the preferred partner for consumers looking to rent, buy or sell a home. Makaan.com offers its online consumers maximum property options and has become one of the largest advertising platforms in online real estate in India with over one million residential properties listed across the country.

How Great Place to Work® determines the Best Workplaces in AsiaTM Great Place to Work identifies the Best Workplaces in Asia by analyzing companies’ workplace programs and surveying employees across Asia and the Middle East about the key factors that create great workplaces for all.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best WorkplacesTM lists in Greater China (including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), India, Japan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka or UAE during 2020 or early 2021.

Companies rank in three size categories: Small and Medium (10-499 employees); Large (500+); and Multinational. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region. They must appear on at least two national lists in Asia and the Middle East and have at least 1,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For AllTM.

