El Shaarawy brace leads Roma to 3-1 win over Udinese

Rome, Sep 23 (IANS) Forward Stephan El Shaarawy scored twice to help Roma beat Udinese 3-1 in the sixth round of the Serie A football league here on Saturday.

Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko opened the scoring for Roma after just 12 minutes into the game held at the Stadio Olimpico, reports Efe.

El Shaarawy scored the second goal in the 30th minute and added the third 15 minutes later to give his side a 3-0 lead.

Diego Perotti failed to score the fourth goal for Roma after he missed a penalty one minute before the end of the game.

Jens Stryger Larsen scored the face-saving goal for Udinese in the last minute of the match.

After this home victory, Roma provisionally holds the fourth position with 12 points, three points behind Serie A leader Napoli, who are to be hosted by Spal later on Saturday.

Udinese are provisionally in the 16th place with three points after suffering the fifth defeat this season.

--IANS

