Ekana stadium renamed after Vajpayee: CM Adityanath says it's a gift to people of UP

The Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will now be known as 'Bharat Ratan Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium'. Reacting on the same, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said, this stadium is a gift to all the people of the state. "This stadium will be a good platform for the athletes," said Adityanath. The India-West Indies T20I that will be hosted at the stadium will be the first game the stadium will host under the new name.