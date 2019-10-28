'Ek Onkar' painted on Air India aircraft to mark 550th birthday of Guru Nanak

National Carrier Air India has painted 'Ek Onkar' symbol on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft's tail to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The aircraft will fly on October 31 from Amritsar to London. It will fly only on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. This international flight will connect Amritsar to London to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab. This aircraft has 256 seats and the airline has set up a special menu to attract passengers. The airline will serve Punjabi food during the flight.