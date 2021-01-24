'Ek Asha Jan Rasoi' completes one month of operations

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir had lunch at 'Ek Asha Jan Rasoi' community kitchen (Photo/ ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): 'Ek Asha Jan Rasoi', a community kitchen at Gandhi Nagar in Delhi started by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday completed one month of its operations.

On his visit to the community kitchen, Gambhir said, "It is a fortunate occasion that we are able to complete a month. The Rasoi feeds 600 people a day, six days a week."

While speaking to the media, the cricketer-turned-politician said that another 'Jan Rasoi' will be inaugurated on January 11 at Mayur Vihar district.

"The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to open 100 Jan Rasoi but was not able to open even one," the BJP MP said.

Gambhir himself ate at the community kitchen during his visit.

The BJP MP had inaugurated a community kitchen 'Ek Asha, Jan Rasoi' on December 24 last year, which is managed by the 'Gautam Gambhir Foundation'.

The kitchen serves lunch for two hours from 12 noon to 2 pm at Rs 1 in the Gandhi Nagar area of the national capital. (ANI)