Einstein's personal diary says Indians are stupid?

Nobel-winning scientist diary during an Asia tour have been made public recently and have sparked a debate on Einstein's views on race and of people from India, Sri Lanka and China.. The diary entries are from Einstein's travels to the Far East, Palestine and Spain between October 1922 and March 1923. Einstein had something to say about Chinese as well, "It would be a pity if these Chinese supplant all other races" and "I don't understand what kind of fatal attraction Chinese women possess which enthrals the corresponding men to such an extent that they are incapable of defending themselves against the formidable blessing of offspring." The diary entries are from Einstein's travels to the Far East, Palestine and Spain between October 1922 and March 1923. So, was the most popular scientist really a racist? We will probably never be sure of! But what do you think?