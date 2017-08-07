Eight consecutive Test series wins but what did they tell us about Virat Kohli the captain?

“This team can do what no other Indian team has done before,” head coach Ravi Shastri had proclaimed before the start of the ongoing India-Sri Lanka series.

Over a week into the tournament, and India have lived up to the billing. The Virat Kohli-led side has now won a series in the island nation twice, a feat no other Indian side had achieved before. This was also their eighth consecutive series win, one short of Australia’s winning run of nine achieved between 2005 and 2008.

Indeed, on the face of it, skipper Kohli has moved in the right direction nearly every time since taking over the captaincy of the Test side.

After taking over the reins from MS Dhoni, the Delhi batsman has led from the front. His performances have been of the highest calibre and his equally determined teammates haven’t let him down either.

But, has he achieved enough to be counted among the best leaders in the world? Is he in fact the best captain in the world at the moment?

His aggressive demeanour on the field or even his press conferences that stress on the need for ‘intent’, show a consistent theme - that of confidence and a thirst for winning. However, the question arises, does this positivity reflect in his on field captaincy as well?

Off the field, it has hardly been all positive. From demands of turning tracks to his handling of the whole Anil Kumble dispute, Kohli has not quite come out as a stately leader. His verbal volleys directed at Steve Smith and Co during the India-Australia, were another example of a captain indulging in the extremes.

Leading from the front

Thrust into the role of a captain after Dhoni’s dramatic exit midway through India’s tour of Australia, Kohli showed character despite odds stacked against him.

As skipper, he lost a Test and then drew the next. He assumed the role of captain in Adelaide for the first Test in Adelaide after Dhoni was sidelined due to injury. Kohli led from the front. He became only the fourth Indian batsman to have scored a century on their captaincy debut with a fine 115-run knock in the first innings. In the second innings, India were set a target of 364 to chase on the final day.

Kohli was once again on top of his game and produced another century. His teammates, though, could not offer support as India were bowled out for 315. Kohli ended the innings on 141 and was hailed for his effort. As captain, too, he was praised for his aggressive style. The fact that India went for the win on the final day, despite the steep total, was a commendable effort.

Following Dhoni’s retirement announcement, Kohli was formally handed over the captaincy ahead of the fourth and final Test in Sydney. He celebrated the appointment by smashing his third century in as many innings as skipper of the side. India, though, played second fiddle in the contest and held on for a draw.

His next assignment was a one-off Test against Bangladesh, which ended in a draw.

The winning streak

