Eid-al-Adha: Muslim Personal Law Board urges people to avoid sacrifice of animals prohibited by govt

Ahead of Eid-al-Adha, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) appealed to Muslims that do not sacrifice animal prohibited by government. He also said that no photos of animal sacrifice should be clicked or shared on social media. Maulana KR Firangi Mahali member of AIMPLB, said, "I appeal to all the Muslims that on Eid-al-Adha, like every year, this year too, life of only those animals should be sacrificed on which there is no prohibition by government". "Animal sacrifice must not be done on roads; it can be done inside a house or a madrasa so that other communities do not face any problem. No photos of animal sacrifice should be clicked or shared on social media", Maulana KR Firangi Mahali said in Lucknow on Sunday.