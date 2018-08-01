Eicher Motors, Honda Cars log sales growth in July

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) Two-wheeler maker Eicher Motors Ltd and car company Honda Cars India Ltd on Wednesday said they have logged sales growth in July.

In a statement, Eicher Motors said that it sold 69,063 units last month, up from 64,459 units in July 2017.

The company shipped out 2,062 unit last month as against 1,302 units in July 2017.

Honda Cars said it sold 19,970 units last month, compared with 17,085 units in corresponding month last year.

Bulk of the sales -- 10,180 units -- was contributed by the newly-launched Amaze model.

"We have recorded our best-ever July sales, thanks to the overwhelming response to the all new Amaze and sustained momentum for City and WR-V models. We have been maximising the supply of new Amaze in the market to reduce waiting time," Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, was quoted as saying in the statement.

