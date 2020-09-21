EFLU Entrance Exam 2020: Admit Card Released for UG Courses, Check at efluniversity.ac.in

EFLU Admit Card 2020: The English And Foreign Languages University (EFLU) based in Hyderabad has activated the link for students to download the admit card for EFLU UG Entrance Exam 2020. The university released the undergraduate EFLU entrance test Admit Card 2020 on Monday.

All the candidates who have filled the EFLU Application form for entrance into the UG course can download their hall tickets from the EFLU website at efluniversity.ac.in. The EFLU undergraduate entrance test is scheduled to take place on September 26, 2020.

It is to be noted that EFLU conducts entrance exam for admission to various foreign language as well English courses. It is one of the most reputed universities in India to study foreign languages.

EFLU UG admission test 2020 is a national level entrance examination conducted every year by the university to offer admission to undergraduate programmes at EFLU Hyderabad campus as well the regional campuses at Shillong and Lucknow.

The students who have filled EFLU UG Admission form can download their Admit card 2020 from the official website. It is important to notice that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre without EFLU 2020 Admit Card. On the exam day, it is compulsory for everyone to carry a copy of EFLU admit card 2020 and a valid photo ID

The EFLU 2020 admit card will carry all the important details including examination date and time, roll number, and address of the examination venue. Students are requested to verify their details before appearing for the exam. In case of an error on the hall ticket, they can contact the exam conducting authorities.

EFLU entrance test will be conducted through online mode. The question paper will have 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)of 1 mark each, a total of 100 marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses.