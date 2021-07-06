Efforts will be made to generate employment, says New U'khand chief secy

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu chairing a meeting after taking charge as new Uttarakhand chief secretary, in Dehradun on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, who took charge as the new Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand at the Secretariat here on Tuesday, said that the employment sector has been affected the most due to COVID. Hence, efforts will be made by the state government to generate more employment.

Sandhu succeeded outgoing Chief Secretary Om Prakash.

Sandhu's remarks came at a meeting chaired by him with officers up to the level of Additional Secretary, after taking charge as the new Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand.

He stated that the pandemic situation has improved in the state and to maintain this, there is a need to take precautions constantly by the people.

Sandhu said efforts have to be made to take the public welfare schemes of the government to the people so that maximum people can be benefitted from them. He said that every scheme is started with a good purpose, but what is its outcome after the implementation of the scheme is not taken into account.

He said that special attention should be paid to whether the objectives of that plan or scheme could be achieved or not.

The Chief Secretary said that the filing system should be shortened to ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach the general public on time. He stated that efforts should be made to minimise the number of levels to access a file.

"We have intelligent and hardworking people available at all levels. We need to trust them," he said.

He said that subordinates should be given the responsibility for the disposal of files at their level so that the process becomes expeditious. Regular meetings should be held at the Section Officer level so that the benefits of the schemes reach the maximum number of people in minimum time.

Former National Highways Authority of India chief Sukhvir Singh Sandhu was on Monday appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand.

Sandhu, who belongs to the 1988 Uttarakhand Cadre (Cadre) of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) was relieved by the central government-appointed department for his native state Uttarakhand on Monday.

As per the letter signed by Srinivas R. Ratikithala, Secretary, Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet, Sandhu was transferred to his original cadre at the request of the State Government.

"The Competent Authority has approved the repatriation of Shri Sukhbir Singh Saadhn. 1AS (UK:88), Chairman, National Highways Authority of India, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to his parent cadre on the request of the State Government of Uttarakhand," read the letter.

This comes two days after BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand, here on Sunday, a day after being elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party.

Along with Dhami, 11 BJP legislators also took oath as the state cabinet ministers at the ceremony.

The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency has never been a minister in the state government but became the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday. He is the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months. (ANI)