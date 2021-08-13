Effort is to make development sustainable, environment-friendly: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 13 (ANI): The effort is to make development a sustainable one, an environment-friendly one. We are experiencing the challenges of climate change. So, in the interest of its citizens, India has to take major steps, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 13 at launch of National Automobile Scrappage Policy. “We can work on technology and innovation in the future but the natural resources we get from mother Earth are not in our hands. So, on one hand, India is looking for new possibilities through Deep Ocean Mission and on the other hand, it is also encouraging Circular Economy,” he added.