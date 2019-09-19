There is effort for development of economic structure, creation of job opportunities: PM Modi

While addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Nashik on September 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "When I came to you during LS elections, I had told you that the pace of development will be increased, it'll be done within a time frame and I'll come to you time to time with answers. We just completed the first 100 days and the first century is before you." "In the first 100 days, there is a glimpse of the point of view of the new India, there is the message of global power of India, there is the belief of welfare, there is efforts for development of country's economic structure and creation of new job opportunities," he added. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis was also present.