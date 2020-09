Srinagar, Sept 21 (ANI): President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, spoke on implementation of National Education Policy in J&K via video conference. He said education plays important role in uniting people. “We should always remember education brings people together, it's ignorance that divides. If we want to ensure that our children & youth excel in life, we've to ensure value-based education for them,” said President Kovind.