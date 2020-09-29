Education will be relevant for society if students focus on concepts and application: Nadda

Jaipur, Sep 29 (PTI) Education will be relevant for the society if students focus on concepts and their application, BJP national president J P Nadda said on Tuesday, asserting that the era of mugging up books to just pass exams has gone.

Nadda was addressing the convocation ceremony of Pratap University here through video-conferencing.

'The era of mugging it up has gone. Now it is the time of concept and application. Education will be relevant for the society if you focus on concept and application. You should think what you can do for the society from the education you have received,' he said.

'Today, students are entering a new life after understanding the theory of education. They will now be implementing it in practical life. I believe that you will dedicate yourself to the service of the country,' Nadda said.

The BJP chief asked students to express gratitude towards their parents, teachers and all those who contributed in their journey.

India has always been the 'Vishwa Guru', he said, adding that India has always taught the world, and Nalanda and Taxila are examples of this. Students from many countries have been coming here and getting education, Nadda said.

The BJP chief said the new education policy is related to the origin of India. It was prepared after incorporating everyone's ideas, he added. PTI AG IJT IJT