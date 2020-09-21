New Education Policy would empower J-K youth for nation-building

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated a Conference on the Implementation of National Education Policy (NEP-2020) at Zorawar Singh Auditorium of Jammu University.

The conference was jointly organised by the Jammu University and the Department of Higher Education.

On the occasion, LG said through New Education Policy, the Union Territory Administration's dedicated efforts would empower the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for bringing landmark changes in the region.

He said that the administration will emphasise on the new education policy in Jammu and Kashmir so that it can be implemented soon. "This is a land of mystic, artists, scientists, intellectuals, philosophers and poets. How can we forget the words of Laleshwari -My Guru gave a single perspective, turn your gaze from outside to inside. Fix it on the hidden self. When I look at this beautiful Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir I do not only see the valleys, rivers and mountains. I see the bright minds, I see the beauty of the beautiful souls with such a high peak of awareness and that's why it is my strong belief that the impact of change is a new education policy which will be far greater in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

He said that the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 would empower the youth for nation-building.

"Education is the key to success and development. We want to make Jammu and Kashmir, the centre of knowledge, enterprise, innovation and skill development. NEP 2020 would empower the youth for nation-building," LG said.

He called for devising an institutional mechanism for sustained handholding of students for bringing improvements in the Education sector.

Sinha called for a focus on community development and tie-up with corporates, philanthropists and top education experts to ensure that students from disadvantaged backgrounds get an equal opportunity through scholarships.

"There is a need is to reap the benefits of a rich heritage of Jammu and Kashmir by imparting a holistic education, which should be deeper and far more modern," he added.

He also said that soon a new industrial policy will be announced which will boost the industrial sector. (ANI)

