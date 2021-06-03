Education ministry to conduct review meeting; decision on JEE (Mains), NEET UG soon

A review meeting by the Ministry of Education is likely to be conducted soon to take a decision on competitive exams like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG. On Wednesday, 2 June sources informed the Times of India that the review meeting will decide the schedule of JEE Main 2021 and if NEET UG can be conducted as scheduled on 1 August or not.

This year, JEE Mains had to be conducted in four sessions namely February, March, April and May. While the February and March sessions were held smoothly, the JEE Mains 2021 for the last two sessions had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a decision is yet to be taken about the NEET 2021 exam, its website has been activated. The official NTA website states that the NEET UG 2021 application form will be available soon.

It is expected that there would be more clarity about the competitive exams now as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the board exams for Class 12. Students can sit for JEE (Mains) and NEET UG based on the results of the Class 12 examination.

The JEE Advanced 2021 which was scheduled to be held on 3 July has also been postponed due to the pandemic.

Along with CBSE, several other state boards have also cancelled the examination for Class 12. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has cancelled board examinations for Class 12 students. It will release new criteria for assessment soon.

Along with Rajasthan, state boards in Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have also cancelled board exams for Class 12 students. Indian School Certificate (ISC) which is the Class 12 exam by Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also been cancelled.

