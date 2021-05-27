Education Minister to Meet Vice Chancellors of Central Universities, Decision on College Admissions, Exams, Entrances Likely

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet the vice-chancellors of central universities today via video conference to discuss the upcoming academic sessions. The admission process for the upcoming academic cycle is delayed and there is no clarity when the admissions will begin. The delay in entrance exams including JEE Main, NEET is a ripple effect of postponement of board exams. While AICTE has said that the new batch will start by September at colleges under its ambit, an update on the academic calendar from UGC is still awaited.

Since there seems to be a consensus among states regarding class 12 board exams, the minister is expected to shed light on the admission process, entrance tests for the upcoming session. The meeting will begin at 11 am. The minister is also expected to talk about examinations for higher education institutes, implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and take a review of the Covid-19 situation.

In an earlier meeting with directors of premium institutes including IITs, NITs, IISERs, a demand to vaccinate students and reopen campuses was raised. Many states have also raised the demand for vaccinating students in the age group of 15-18, especially those appearing for board exams. Ministers including Manish Sisodia, Akhilesh Yadav have called for “vaccination before examination”.

In the previous high-level meeting by Education Minister, the decision on class 12 board exams was framed, while the final announcement is yet to be announced, it seems likely that CBSE students will be appearing for physical exams on a changed pattern amid COVID-precautions. During the meeting, however, the final call on JEE and NEET was not announced while the same is expected today.

It is also expected that students who are in colleges will get some idea regarding their assessment scenario and reopening of campuses. Classes at most of the universities are being held virtually or in blended mode since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the first year and second-year students were promoted without exams, online exams were held for final year students in most varsities.

