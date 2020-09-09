Education Min Ramesh Pokhriyal Says JEE Main Result 2020 to Release Soon; Know How to Download Scorecard

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday announced that the results for NTA JEE Main 2020 will be released soon as the concerned authorities have started the process of result declaration. The minister also thanked the students, parents, state governments, and coordinators for support to make the conduct of JEE Main exams 2020 "successful".

Despite several requests from parents and students to defer the JEE Main 2020 exam due to Covid-19 pandemic, the central government went ahead with it on the schedule date keeping all Covid-19 guidelines in place. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 from September 1 to 6.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in #JEEMain exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon."

In another tweet, he said, "My sincere thanks to all State Governments and their officials,

@DG_NTA city coordinators, invigilators, and the entire community of examination functionaries for their overwhelming support to make these exams a success."

This year, around 8.58 lakh students had applied to appear for the JEE Main exam. The NTA JEE has already released the answer key for JEE Main. Candidates are allowed to raise objections till September 10, if any. Once the final answer key will be released, the NTA will announce the scores and merit list.

[hq]JEE Main 2020: Here's how to download admit card once the results are announced -[/hq]

[hans][hstep]Step 1: Visit at jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “View result/score card” link[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 3: Enter your JEE Main 2020 Application Number and DOB and submit[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 4: Your NTA JEE Main Result will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference[/hstep][/hans]

The exam-conducting authority has not finalised any date for the declaration of the JEE Main 2020 result yet. However, it is expected to be out by September 12.