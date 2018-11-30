Education can help India become a superpower: Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Friday was at Ranchi, where he spoke about the importance of education. While speaking about his Gurukal he said, "If all children get these four aspects- opportunity, environment, instructor and training then their unparalleled potential is awakened. Among the population of 55 million, if we are able to give complete education and rites then no one can compete India. The base for making India a superpower is education."