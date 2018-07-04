Education expo held for Kashmiri students in Srinagar

Scholarships and Education Expo was held in Srinagar for Kashmiri students to provide them spot facilities. The event was organised by some private education firms in collaboration with state authorities. Colleges from India and abroad participated in the event which gave information to the students regarding courses and scholarships. Kashmiri students participated in the event and were happy to see different universities of the country offering different kinds of scholarships in various educational fields. Education Expo Srinagar provided an ideal platform for students to explore higher education options outside the state.