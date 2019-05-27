Education Dept of Tibetan government in-exile organises workshop for heads of Tibetan schools in India

The Education Department of the Tibetan government in-exile organized a week-long workshop for professional development and leadership management for heads of different Tibetan schools in India. Over fifty principles and other heads of various Tibetan schools participated in the event organised in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. Education minister in-exile Dr. Pema Yangchen inaugurated the workshop. One of the participants said, "It is definitely very important for all the leaders of the school because it's kind of recharging for the leaders or heads of school to do their work more efficiently".