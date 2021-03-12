Education backbone of society: Manipur CM at panel discussion on NEP

Imphal (Manipur), March 12(ANI): A day-long panel discussion on National Education Policy was held at City Convention Centre, Imphal on March 12. The panel discussion was organised by the Department of Education. While speaking at the occasion, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that education is the backbone of a society and no progress and development could be achieved without education. Education Minister Shri Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh, while delivering his presidential address, said that National Education Policy 2020 had been introduced under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a better country with qualified youths.New NEP policy aims to incorporate the teaching of vocational skills within the school curriculum to enhance innovation, productivity, and adaptability.