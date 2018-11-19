Educate the girl child: Heena Sidhu

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Ace Indian shooter Heena Sidhu says education is the foundation of everything, adding that it is important to educate girls.

"Enjoy the hard work you are putting into the process. And educate the girl child - education is the foundation of everything around us," Sidhu said in a statement to IANS.

Sidhu will honoured for her contribution to the world of sports by featuring in the list of The POW-fect Girls. Cartoon Network, home to the three superhero sisters -- Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup -- is celebrating 20 years of "The Powerpuff Girls" in November.

In India, Cartoon Network, in partnership with The Souled Store, has announced 'The POW-fect Girls' -- a list featuring 20 extraordinary women trailblazers.

Cartoon Network India has identified these 20 powerful women influencers from the diverse worlds of acting, sports and athletics, social activism, business and entrepreneurship amongst others, for the inaugural edition of the list.

The list also features names like Ira Dubey, Sucheta Pal, Mithila Palkar, Kubbra Sait, Revathi Roy, Pooja Dhingra, Pernia Qureshi, Nandita Mahatani, Shakti Mohan, Neeti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, Shweta Tripathi and Shibani Dandekar.

Fashion designer Mahtani said: "For me, the Powerpuff girls are metaphors for fearlessness. From their early years of schooling, these girls have fought each problem with a courageous attitude. They are realistic and like every girl-next-door, these girls are imperfect with their set of strengths and weaknesses."

