Edris beats Farah to 5,000m world title

London, Aug 13 (IANS) Young Ethiopian star Muktar Edris has beaten the all-dominating Mohamed Farah of Britain to win the men's 5,000 metre title at the IAAF World Championships here.

Edris, who was crowned world youth champion in 2012, produced a strong charge on the final stretch to register a time of 13 minutes and 32.79 seconds on Saturday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 23-year-old, who won the first major senior world title of his career, stopped Farah from taking his fourth 5,000m world title.

The Somali-origin Farah has won Olympic gold in the men's 5,000m twice and has won the men's 10,000m title at this event.

However on Saturday night, Farah had to be content with the second place after finishing with a time of 13:33.22. Paul Kipkemoi Chelimo of the US took bronze in 13:33.30.

"I gave it everything," said Farah who initially curled up on the track in defeat and then was pulled up by Edris.

Just like Jamaican great Usain Bolt, Farah finished his career with an unusual feeling of defeat.

The 34-year-old had won this event in the past three world championships and two Olympic Games, together with three world titles and two Olympic gold medals in 10,000m.

However, he remains hero of the country, bagging one gold and one silver in London, which are the only medals the hosts have won by far.

Farah, who had said this would be his last World Championships, will now turn his focus to marathon running.

While Farah handed over his long distance crown, the next generation of Ethiopian runners announced their arrival on the world stage.

Edris' fellow Ethiopians 2016 world indoor champion Yomif Kejelcha, 21, and this year's U-18 3,000m winner Selemon Barega were placed fourth and fifth respectively, indicating that the east Africans will continue to be a force to reckon at the international level.

