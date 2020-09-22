An Edge Over Others, Doodle Kids Announces its Expansion in India

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) To begin with, Early Childhood Care and Education in India encapsulates the period from conception through eight years of age. The first eight years of a child’s life are crucial. Since the rate of development in 0-8 years is more rapid than at any other age, hence the significance of early years is beyond debate in today’s world. There are certain ‘sensitive periods’ or ‘critical periods’ for the development of cognitive, linguistic, social, and psychomotor competencies, and for sure, exposure received in early years thus defines the success of human life to a great extent. Doodle Kids offers an extraordinary chance to set out on a fruitful excursion for your Child. Focusing on advanced creative learning and readiness through a sound, and cordial condition to help kids in causing the smooth change from Home to Pre-School and thereon Pre-School to Class. Eventually, children imbibe care and graciousness towards others and sustain self-assurance, confidence, and support freedom.

Doodle Kids' carefully planned curriculum is tailored to the needs of the individual child allowing every child to progress successfully through the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) and foster a love for learning. Through skillful observation and assessment, well-planned activities, and opportunities the staff encourages children to gain preschool skills with a minimum of pressure and lots of fun. A balance of child-initiated and adult monitored activities encourages the children to discover a wide range of subjects through play and exploration and prepares them to progress confidently onto the next stage of their learning. Early childhood is a significant time in a child’s life since it is the point at which they initially figure how to communicate with others, including friends, educators, guardians, and start to create intrigues that will remain with them for the duration of their lives. Doodle Kids follows the British National Early Years Curriculum, zeroing in on the comprehensive improvement of each child through different kinds of examination based exercises.

The CEO of Doodle Kids, Mr. Faizan Chaudhary firmly believes that education is necessary for a child’s defined growth. The idea is to spread awareness in cities and towns where Pre-School Education is alien and to bridge the gap between these areas and metropolitan cities. The parent company SMCI has been active from the past 15 years with International expansion plans in the Middle-East, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Spain. In India, the branches are in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, and Muzzafarnagar with expansion plans in Pune and Madhya Pradesh. Doodle Kids is mainly focusing on Tier 2 and 3 cities i.e. Jaipur, Kochi, Kanpur, Agra, etc as there is a lot of gap in early childhood education in these cities. Due to the COVID-19 situation, Online Teaching/Education has become the most preferred concept, thereby keeping the growth of knowledge alive in a child. Doodle Kids recognizes parents as guided participants being the first and most important educators of their children hence we give instructions to the parents to carry out home-based activities for the children’s overall development.

Image: Mr. Faizan Chaudhary